SERWAN ZANGANA: We Must Protect America With Our Faith and Belief

The Ukraine-Russia’s war is the latest example of a war that the United States has become entangled in. Unfortunately, the Biden administration and U.S. lawmakers have attempted to legitimize the war – which is not only has devastated both the people of Ukraine and Russia but also tore up America’s economy and changed Americans’ lifestyle.

Undoubtedly, Russian president Vladimir Putin’s violent ideology caused has caused the catastrophe of this war, but we should not forget the careless act of our leaders as well.

Former President Obama, imposed a small sanction and did not take firm action when Russia invaded Crimea in 2014, and hence, inflated Putins sense of power which resulted in his defying the U.S and invading Ukraine in 2022. Now, as a weak leader, President Biden, with support from many in congress has disregarded the impact of this war on the American people, and the administration’s destructive policy has shrunk Americans’ savings and their long term investments.

By avoiding a formal declaration of war, Congress and Senates ignored the Constitution and stood behind President Biden as he drove the U.S into a major conflict with Russia. Supporting the Ukraine war against Russia is depicted as a fight for freedom which is only a term used to manipulate the public in the U.S while the tax payers dollars are flowing to fund the global political interest.

The rhetoric of Democrats politicians about defending democracy reminds me of the rhetoric of the former Iraqi regime about the bloody Iraq-Iran war 1980-1988, with casualties of approximately 1 million people from both sides. Speaking from the Iraqi side, for 8 years, the former Iraqi president Saddam Husain claimed that the war was between good and evil, and to defend the Eastern borders of Arabs Nations. The two regimes, Iraq and Iran, both pronounced the soldiers killed in the conflict as martyrs. Sadly for 8 years, people lived with an horrific war and slept with nightmares. The question until this day is: Who was the martyr?

However, to analyze some of the wars that the U.S had been involved across the world, and to evaluate their outcomes and benefits to Americans, we might end up with minus zero. Fighting abroad and sacrificing American lives on foreign lands does not fit the definition of defending our freedom. The politicians are using American lives, assets, and funds to gain power and wealth which contributes to control the system.

President Biden’s policy resulted in a greater inflation in the U.S, and the entire members of the House and Senate have aligned with him in this effort and the war is now only draining the American economy. Clearly, members of both Congress and the Senate have swayed away from serving the Citizens of the United States to serving their own interests. It is a decadence of American politicians in an era of manipulation and delusion. The falsehoods about Biden’s accomplishment and strong economy and the propagandas of defending democracy are unethical claims. They simply are not true.

Americans are struggling with high taxes and costs of living and America is surrounded by a broken border security with a high violent crime rate which is spiking in every corner of the nation. It seems that American benefits are shifting to illegal immigrants, and the definition of (family) is changing, and indeed the continual failure of liberalism in America is undeniable. One liberal friend actually expressed his concern to me and said the United States is taking the American dream and giving it to the illegal immigrants. The American dream is under attack.

Obviously, liberalism is not able to distinguish between legal and illegal immigrants, criminals and victims and yet they try to “reform” the criminal justice system by ending disproportionate law enforcement which paradoxically undermines minorities communities.

Politicians’ actions are to keep us divided, poor, and unconscious. Growing political conflict is a provocative factor that shows itself in people’s hostility and the human herd mentality can easily be manipulated and used for politicians’ own interest. Clearly, the hoax of defending democracy was reflected in the soon to be former speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s statement during her visit to Croatia, “… and our determination to defend democracy-is here to stay until victory is won.” With no option, Americans are in an undesired war led by American politicians.

In the end, as courageous Americans, with our faith and belief we must protect America from corrupt politicians. “Righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a reproach to any people.” Proverbs 14:34