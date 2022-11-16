Virginia Growers Take Advantage of “Pumpkin Grant” To Achieve Bumper Crop

During the crisp and cool fall season, pumpkins are a hot commodity. The demand for this festive squash is on the rise thanks in part to their delicious taste and decorative traits. Pumpkin spice everything and pumpkins of all colors, shapes, and sizes greet consumers as soon as they enter the supermarket.

In response, Virginia growers produced an estimated 972,000 hundredweight — more than 108 million pounds — of pumpkins in 2020, ranking the state fourth nationally in pumpkin production, according to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The number of growers is also on the rise, doubling from 200 producers in 2018 to 400 in 2021.

This trend caught the attention of researchers in Virginia Tech’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, who are now using a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to help sustain this growth.

A team of faculty and Virginia Cooperative Extension agents received $75,000 from the USDA Specialty Crop Block Grant Program to test the growth of specialty pumpkins across Virginia’s diverse terrain as well as different methods to extend their shelf life by reducing postharvest diseases.

“Pumpkins are an important crop in the commonwealth with a value of $17.6 million produced on 5,500 acres in 2020,” said Steven Rideout, professor in the School of Plant and Environmental Sciences and principal investigator of the pumpkin grant. “To support this growing enterprise, we have been listening to growers and stakeholders across the state, and these are the most pressing issues with pumpkins they would like addressed.”

Ugly pumpkins prove popular

Sarah Sharpe, a Greene County Extension agent, has seen firsthand the explosion of specialty pumpkin sales. A co-investigator of the grant, she is the owner of Sarah’s Pumpkin Patch, located in the central Piedmont region of the state.

Sharpe is quickly winding down her 13th season of growing and selling specialty pumpkins, the kind people most visually recall as the colorful, wart-dotted, odd-shaped squash found jumping off the shelves of grocery stores and pages of lifestyle magazines.

“They are one of the reasons specialty pumpkins have become so popular,” she said. “People are using them to decorate all season long, well beyond Halloween and into Thanksgiving. The first two weeks that I was open, people rolled out with wagonloads. They sell out of here like crazy.”