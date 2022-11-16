Profitable Jobs for Pursuing an Art Career

Those who have the creative touch often seek out an art major. However, not every aspiring artist is looking color on a canvas. Art comes in many different forms and people can use their creative genius is a variety of ways. When pursuing an art major, students can choose to study in subjects, like art history, design and photography. That being said, the industry is more lucrative than it first appears. If you’re having a hard time figuring what you want to do for a career, not to worry. We’ve gone ahead and did the research for you. In this article, we’ll be going over the most profitable jobs people with an art major can pursue.

Getting Your Degree

it’s also important to understand how much an art degree can cost. Despite having quite a few solid career choices, art degrees aren’t too common. What’s more is that these degrees aren’t exactly cheap either. A BA in the field can easily cost $30,000 to $45,000. If you choose to pursue a master’s degree, you can expect to pay up to $73,000. These prices can be pretty difficult to finance out of pocket, which means you’ll most likely have to look for alternative methods. The most convenient and quickest method is a student loan. You can utilize private student loans to fund expenses relating to your college education. Of course, this does depend on how much you’re eligible to receive.

Interior Designer

A common misconception about those who have an art major is that they learn how to paint or sculpt better than they could without one. Even though you will learn how to tackle career challenges better than before, this specific example is a total myth as there are many uses of an art major. One of the best examples of this is how it opens the door to interior designers. Interior designers are those who oversee the process of creating an aesthetically appealing layout of rooms. Their job is to work with clients, get a feel for their overall style, and work to see it come to fruition in the best way possible. If you’re someone who’s obsessed with rearranging furniture, adding vibrant colors and implementing new designs into a single space, then this is the job for you. On average, interior designers can make $60,000 annually and can go up to almost $92,000 with enough experience.

UX/UI Designer

Over the past few years, many have been finding new and inventive ways to hone their artistic skills and ideas. So, they turned to technology; namely the internet. The internet is filled with a vast amount of appealing and well-designed websites. UX/UI designers are those who are responsible for the creation and execution of these websites. The best part about this particular career is that they’re almost always in demand. Many companies and businesses, both new and ongoing, have need of those who can navigate their way through HTML, JavaScript, and CSS to make their website a top hit. Not to mention, UX/UI designers have one of the highest grossing incomes out of all the careers you can get with an art major as it can clock in at about $90,000 on average. Something about art majors that people underestimate is that it just doesn’t talk about the history of art, it also goes over the components of design as a whole.

Creative Director

Advertising is another essential part of the business world and has become very innovative during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is where a creative director shines the most. Their role is to oversee a company’s marketing campaigns and advertising. Throughout this position, you’ll be in charge of the active campaigns, plan out ones for the future, and budget the company’s resources for its promotions. Creative directors have their work cut out for them, but they are well compensated as they can make over $85,000 annually.

Multimedia Animator

You know how games, TV shows, and movies have all those scenic effects and illustrious atmospheres? That’s the hard work of multimedia animators. Animators have some of the most difficult tasks. The animations people see in the various forms of media aren’t constructed overnight. They take years upon years to create and perfect. Using platforms, like Maya and Blender, you’ll be spending weeks, months and years creating the models and animations for various entertainment companies. At first, animators may only start off by making $50,000 to $60,000 a year, but can easily increase their salary to a $100,000 or more. This particular career requires someone who really knows the ins and outs of designs and patience of learning how to professionally animate, which may require another degree.