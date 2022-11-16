“MARE Care” Center Offers ‘Thorough’ Experience for Students

Savannah Gregg vividly remembers the summer she spent with the horses at the Middleburg Agricultural Research and Extension Center.

She stood in awe the first time she saw one of the 1,200-pound thoroughbreds exhibit powerful athleticism and eloquence as it galloped on a treadmill at 30 mph. The specially crafted machine is part of ongoing research at the center that tests the horses’ strength, endurance, and recovery.

A horse on a treadmill is an eye-catching sight that evokes a sense of pride in Gregg and other students in the Virginia Tech College of Agriculture and Life Sciences who intern at the center each summer. It’s also a visual representation of the experiential learning, advanced research, collaboration, and many more components that have made the center a hub of innovation and connectivity.

Racing toward the research

The Middleburg Agricultural Research and Extension Center, fittingly known as the MARE Center, is home to a herd of thoroughbreds, all former racehorses. Some have had better careers than others, but they all know how to work a treadmill, said Sally Johnson, who leads the center’s equine exercise program.

Johnson’s area of expertise is muscle biology, and she oversees several ongoing research projects at the center that examine the muscle growth, strength, and metabolism of horses.

“Skeletal muscle accounts for nearly one-half of the body weight of a mature thoroughbred and is the driving force behind the athletic performance,” Johnson said. “Ensuring timely recovery and repair of muscle allows for fewer injuries and training days.”

Johnson layers the research with nutrition, another integral component of a horse’s performance, especially for a racehorse that can burn up to 30,000 kilocalories daily.

To assist in this research, the MARE Center hosts several interns each summer from Virginia Tech, mainly School of Animal Sciences students. As part of the experience, they study alongside Johnson, work with the horses, and learn from local veterinarians and in-house Virginia Cooperative Extension agents.

Former intern Megan Pelletier, who double majored in animal poultry sciences and biochemistry, had very little experience with horses before she interned at the MARE Center.

“But that all changed that summer,” Pelletier said. “I got comfortable with the horses and bonded with some of them.”

Being knowledgeable of different types of animals and their skeletal systems will help diversify Pelletier’s portfolio, one she hopes will help propel her veterinary school aspiration.

“At the MARE Center, I learned so much about basic veterinary practices,” she said. “Being able to shadow the vets was invaluable.”