Cycling for Safety: Olympians Visit Virginia Tech

Cyclists from the Team Twenty24 Cycling Training program visited the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute’s Virginia Smart Roads — a state-of-the-art, closed test-bed, research facility managed by the institute — to discuss bicycle safety and future collaborations.

“Cyclist fatalities have been on the rise for the past decade,” said Zac Doerzaph, executive director of Virginia Tech Transportation Institute (VTTI). “Considering that cycling is one of the ways that we can improve sustainability and protect the environment, researching cyclists and cyclist safety is something that is of real interest to us.”

While visiting the institute, the cyclists went for a bike ride around the Virginia Smart Roads, experiencing firsthand the capabilities available to researchers increasing cyclist safety. Their 3.4-mile route took them through Surface Street, onto the highway, and around the Rural Roadway with nearly 600 feet in elevation change.

In partnership with the Virginia Department of Transportation, VTTI opened the original the highway section of the Virginia Smart Road in 2000. One of the world’s most advanced testing facilities for transportation technology and safety research, the Smart Road encompasses more than 30,000 hours and over 3 1/2 years of research since its opening. In November 2017, VTTI launched the suite of test tracks that enable advanced vehicle testing in an interconnected and comprehensive cross section of roadways, including highway, surface, rural, and the live roadway connector.

With more than 6 miles of paved roadbed, these research facilities feature weather-making, lighting variation capabilities, advanced sensors, traffic intersections, and varying pavement types, enabling the institute to conduct vehicle evaluations and driver safety testing for its partners in a secure location under diverse conditions. Collectively, the Virginia Smart Roads, which include a highly modular and reconfigurable surface street environment, are an ideal facility for advanced-vehicle testing and cycling.

In addition to providing a world-class testing facility for advanced vehicles, the Virginia Smart Roads are also ideal for vulnerable road user safety research.

With various reconfigurations available, including crosswalks, bus stops, mid-road crossings, and more, the Virginia Smart Roads are designed to solve challenges. In addition to the multitude of facilities, VTTI has a dedicated Vulnerable Road User Safety group. This group conducts applied research and outreach activities with the objective of enhancing safety and mobility for all vulnerable road users who may be at greater risk due to reduced independence or a disparity in equity. Their research looks at transportation challenges for older adults, pedestrians, bicyclists, people with disabilities, and other underrepresented demographics.

