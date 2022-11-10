Roanoke County Names New Chief of Police

Roanoke County has announced the appointment of Michael Poindexter as the next Chief of Police effective January 1, 2023.

Roanoke County conducted a nationwide search to fill the Chief of Police position. Poindexter received the approval of an interview committee led by the County Administrator. “We are extremely pleased to make this announcement,” said Richard L. Caywood, adding, “Mike’s dedication and years of experience in the Roanoke Valley coupled with his education, leadership, and growth within the department were impressive. We are confident he will provide a smooth transition into the important role and fulfill the duties well.”

Poindexter has been acting as Assistant Chief of Police for the department since April of this year, as well as supervising the professional standards unit, the Roanoke County Criminal Justice Academy,

Services Division, and Crime Prevention. Before this role, he dedicated 28 years as Police Commander, Police Sergeant, and Police Officer gaining experience in criminal investigations, administration, mentorship, and human resources within numerous divisions and platoons in the County.

In addition to earning a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Bluefield College in 2011, Poindexter has participated in over a dozen trainings including Professional Executive Leadership School, Institute for Leadership in Changing Times, and Internal Affairs, Managing Citizen Complaints and Employee Discipline.

“I am honored and humbled to be selected as the next Police Chief of the Roanoke County Police Department,” said Poindexter. “I look forward to further serving the citizens of Roanoke County as well as working with the men and women who serve our community.”

Poindexter is the fourth person to lead the Roanoke County Police Department since it formed in 1990. As Chief of the department, Poindexter will direct the activities of the Police Department, which is a nationally accredited agency of 140 sworn employees and 16 civilian personnel.

Poindexter and his wife have been married for 25 years and are natives of the Roanoke Valley.

Poindexter will follow Chief Howard Hall who announced his retirement in September, after serving nearly 40 years in law enforcement.