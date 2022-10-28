Congressman Griffith Announces November Schedule For Satellite Location Visits

Since each House district is supposed to have roughly equal population, urban districts are geographically small while rural ones are huge. Of Virginia’s 11 House districts, the 9th is the largest, stretching from the Virginia borders with Tennessee and Kentucky all the way to parts of the Roanoke Valley. Now, with redistricting, some areas such as Cave Spring and Bedford County find themselves in the 9th district.
In considering how sprawling the district is and in an effort to be responsive to his constituents, Rep. Griffith who represents this seat has released the following statement and schedule:
Congressman Griffith’s Ninth District STAFF will be available at the following locations during the month of November. Traveling office hours follow the status of local government offices, which vary across the 22 counties and seven independent cities of the Ninth District.
In the event of inclement weather (heavy snow, sleet, icy rain, etc.), traveling office hours may be rescheduled to avoid putting constituents at risk. If a County’s or City’s schools are closed, then its office hours will be closed as well. Please contact the Christiansburg Office at 540-381-5671 or the Abingdon Office at 276-525-1405 with any questions or to schedule an appointment time in the event of office hour closure.
November 9, 2022
Scott County: 9:00 am – 10:30 am
Community Services Building
Board of Supervisors Room
190 Beech Street
Gate City, VA 24251
Lee County: 11:30 am – 1:00 pm
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
Conference Room
33640 Main Street
Jonesville, VA 24263
Wise County: 2:30 pm – 4:00 pm
Big Stone Gap Federal Courthouse
1st Floor Lobby
322 Wood Ave. E
Big Stone Gap, VA 24219
November 10, 2022
Giles County: 9:00 am – 10:30 am
Town of Pearisburg Offices
Council Chambers
112 Tazewell Street
Pearisburg, VA 24134
Wythe County: 10:00 am – 11:30 am
Wythe County Sheriff’s Office
Conference Room
245 South 4th Street
Wytheville, VA 24382
Radford: 12:30 pm – 2:00 pm
Radford Recreation Building
200 George Street
Radford, VA 24141
Smyth County: 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm
Marion Town Council Chambers
138 West Main Street
Marion, VA 24354
Pulaski County: 2:30 pm – 4:00pm
Pulaski County Library
60 3rd Street NW
Pulaski, VA 24301
November 15, 2022
Tazewell County (Richlands): 10:00 am – 11:30 am
Town of Richlands Offices
200 Washington Square
Richlands, VA 24641
Buchanan County: 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm
Town of Grundy Offices
1185 Plaza Dr.
Grundy, VA 24614
November 16, 2022
Carroll County: 9:00 am – 10:30 am
Carroll County Administration Building
Board of Supervisors Room
605 – 1 Pine Street
Hillsville, VA 24343
Henry County: 10:00 am – 11:30 am
Bassett Branch Library
3969 Fairystone Park Highway
Bassett, VA 24055
Galax: 11:30 am – 1:00 pm
Galax Municipal Building
Conference Room
111 E. Grayson Street
Galax, VA 24333
Patrick County: 12:30 pm – 2:00 pm
Patrick County Administration Building
Conference Room
106 Rucker Street
Stuart, VA 24171
Grayson County: 2:30 pm – 4:00 pm
Grayson County Administration Building
Board of Supervisors Room
129 Davis Street
Independence, VA 24348
Floyd County: 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm
Town of Floyd Offices
Council Chambers
134 Wilson Street SE
Floyd, VA 24091
November 17, 2022
Tazewell County (Tazewell): 10:00 am – 11:30 am
American Legion Building
226 Central Avenue
Tazewell, VA 24651
Russell County: 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm
Community Center
72 Gibson Street
Lebanon, VA 24266
November 22, 2022
Craig County: 9:00 am – 10:30 am
Craig County Courthouse
108 Court Street
New Castle, VA 24127
Dickenson County: 10:00 am – 11:30 am
Center for Education & Research
818 Happy Valley Drive
Clintwood, VA 24228
Covington: 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm
City of Covington City Hall
Conference Room
333 W. Locust Street
Covington, VA 24426
Norton: 12:30 pm – 2:00 pm
City Council Chambers
618 Virginia Avenue NW
Norton, VA 24273
Wise County: 2:30 pm – 4:00 pm
Big Stone Gap Federal Courthouse
1st Floor Lobby
322 Wood Avenue E
Big Stone Gap, VA 24219
Salem: 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm
City of Salem Office
City Council Chambers
114 N. Broad St.
Salem, VA 24153
November 29, 2022
Tazewell County (Bluefield): 10:00 am – 11:30 am
Town of Bluefield Council Chambers
112 Huffard Drive
Bluefield, VA 24605
Bland County: 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm
Bland County Courthouse
County Administrative Offices
612 Main Street
Bland, VA 24315
** Please contact the Christiansburg Office at 540-381-5671 or the Abingdon Office at 276-525-1405 with any questions.