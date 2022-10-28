51.6 F
Commentary

Congressman Griffith Announces November Schedule For Satellite Location Visits

Since each House district is supposed to have roughly equal population, urban districts are geographically small while rural ones are huge. Of Virginia’s 11 House districts, the 9th is the largest, stretching from the Virginia borders with Tennessee and Kentucky all the way to parts of the Roanoke Valley. Now, with redistricting, some areas such as Cave Spring and Bedford County find themselves in the 9th district.

In considering how sprawling the district is and in an effort to be responsive to his constituents, Rep. Griffith who represents this seat has released the following statement and schedule:

Congressman Griffith’s Ninth District STAFF will be available at the following locations during the month of November. Traveling office hours follow the status of local government offices, which vary across the 22 counties and seven independent cities of the Ninth District.

In the event of inclement weather (heavy snow, sleet, icy rain, etc.), traveling office hours may be rescheduled to avoid putting constituents at risk. If a County’s or City’s schools are closed, then its office hours will be closed as well. Please contact the Christiansburg Office at 540-381-5671 or the Abingdon Office at 276-525-1405 with any questions or to schedule an appointment time in the event of office hour closure.

 November 9, 2022

Scott County: 9:00 am – 10:30 am

Community Services Building

Board of Supervisors Room

190 Beech Street

Gate City, VA 24251

 

Lee County: 11:30 am – 1:00 pm

Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Conference Room

33640 Main Street

Jonesville, VA 24263

 

Wise County: 2:30 pm – 4:00 pm

Big Stone Gap Federal Courthouse

1st Floor Lobby

322 Wood Ave. E

Big Stone Gap, VA 24219

 

November 10, 2022

Giles County: 9:00 am – 10:30 am

Town of Pearisburg Offices

Council Chambers

112 Tazewell Street

Pearisburg, VA 24134

 

Wythe County: 10:00 am – 11:30 am

Wythe County Sheriff’s Office

Conference Room

245 South 4th Street

Wytheville, VA 24382

 

Radford: 12:30 pm – 2:00 pm

Radford Recreation Building

200 George Street

Radford, VA 24141

 

Smyth County: 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm

Marion Town Council Chambers

138 West Main Street

Marion, VA 24354

 

Pulaski County: 2:30 pm – 4:00pm

Pulaski County Library

60 3rd Street NW

Pulaski, VA 24301

 

November 15, 2022

Tazewell County (Richlands): 10:00 am – 11:30 am

Town of Richlands Offices

200 Washington Square

Richlands, VA 24641

 

Buchanan County: 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm

Town of Grundy Offices

1185 Plaza Dr.

Grundy, VA 24614

 

November 16, 2022

Carroll County: 9:00 am – 10:30 am

Carroll County Administration Building

Board of Supervisors Room

605 – 1 Pine Street

Hillsville, VA 24343

 

Henry County: 10:00 am – 11:30 am

Bassett Branch Library

3969 Fairystone Park Highway

Bassett, VA 24055

 

Galax: 11:30 am – 1:00 pm

Galax Municipal Building

Conference Room

111 E. Grayson Street

Galax, VA 24333

 

Patrick County: 12:30 pm – 2:00 pm

Patrick County Administration Building

Conference Room

106 Rucker Street

Stuart, VA 24171

 

Grayson County: 2:30 pm – 4:00 pm

Grayson County Administration Building

Board of Supervisors Room

129 Davis Street

Independence, VA 24348

 

Floyd County: 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm

Town of Floyd Offices

Council Chambers

134 Wilson Street SE

Floyd, VA 24091

November 17, 2022

Tazewell County (Tazewell): 10:00 am – 11:30 am

American Legion Building

226 Central Avenue

Tazewell, VA 24651

 

Russell County: 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm

Community Center

72 Gibson Street

Lebanon, VA 24266

 

November 22, 2022

Craig County: 9:00 am – 10:30 am

Craig County Courthouse

108 Court Street

New Castle, VA 24127

 

Dickenson County: 10:00 am – 11:30 am

Center for Education & Research

818 Happy Valley Drive

Clintwood, VA 24228

 

Covington: 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm

City of Covington City Hall

Conference Room

333 W. Locust Street

Covington, VA 24426

 

Norton: 12:30 pm – 2:00 pm

City Council Chambers

618 Virginia Avenue NW

Norton, VA 24273

 

Wise County: 2:30 pm – 4:00 pm

Big Stone Gap Federal Courthouse

1st Floor Lobby

322 Wood Avenue E

Big Stone Gap, VA 24219

 

Salem: 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm

City of Salem Office

City Council Chambers

114 N. Broad St.

Salem, VA 24153

November 29, 2022

Tazewell County (Bluefield): 10:00 am – 11:30 am

Town of Bluefield Council Chambers

112 Huffard Drive

Bluefield, VA 24605

 

Bland County: 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm

Bland County Courthouse

County Administrative Offices

612 Main Street

Bland, VA 24315

** Please contact the Christiansburg Office at 540-381-5671 or the Abingdon Office at 276-525-1405 with any questions.

