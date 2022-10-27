Carilion Outpatient Mental Health Services to Move to Tanglewood Mall

Carilion Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine outpatient services will relocate to Tanglewood Mall in Roanoke by the fall of 2023.

Outpatient mental health services, currently located at 2017 S. Jefferson St., will relocate to space adjacent to Carilion’s existing Tanglewood practices. This location will provide access to clinics specializing in mental health and expanded office space. Carilion’s mental health services will occupy 37,000 square feet, spanning two floors and including group therapy rooms, support groups, clinician offices and telemedicine capabilities. When the renovations are complete, more than 80 employees will provide services from the Tanglewood location including the following:

Child and Adolescent Mental Health

Geriatric Mental Health

The Center for Healthy Aging

Research and Development

Center for Grief and Healing

Adult Treatment Programs (mood disorders, anxiety, etc.)

“This investment will have a transformational impact on the way mental health care is delivered to and experienced by our patients and their families,” said Bill Wasserman, M.S.Ed., L.M.H.C., vice president of Carilion’s Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine.

“Not only does this decision by Carilion have the potential to improve the mental health of our citizens, it continues to contribute to the transformation of the Route 419 corridor,” said Paul Mahoney, Chairman, Roanoke County Board of Supervisors. “By adding to the breadth of services offered, Carilion has helped bring more people to the county on a daily basis, leading to an increase in commercial interest and economic development.”

Some outpatient services will remain at the South Jefferson Street location for now and plans for inpatient care are in development. Inpatient and outpatient services continue at Carilion New River Valley Medical Center. Telepsych services will continue to be offered throughout the region.

“Addressing mental health needs remains a priority for us, and this is an exciting step in that journey,” said Wasserman. “We want to normalize the ways in which people can seek mental health care, and this facility will help us do that.”

Be sure to follow this project and others at CarilionClinic.org/news/expansion.