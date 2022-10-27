Governor Youngkin Honors 2022 Volunteerism and Community Service Awards Recipients

Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced the recipients of the 2022 Governor’s Volunteerism and Community Service Awards. The annual awards program spotlights the outstanding efforts of individual volunteers and organizations that have aided our communities, Virginians and the Commonwealth.

“It is my pleasure to recognize these honorees for the positive impact they have had on our Commonwealth and in the lives of their fellow Virginians. Each honoree has demonstrated resilience, generosity and commitment, exemplifying the remarkable spirit of Virginia,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.

“Healthier communities rely on the power of community service to create and support places for all to thrive. The volunteers recognized this year, along with all who are called to serve their communities in this capacity, are a critical part of meeting the diverse needs across the state that are the foundation for a stronger Virginia,” said?Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS) Commissioner Danny Avula.

“It is a great privilege to recognize these nine individuals and groups for their efforts this year. They represent the incredible commitment of the more than 2 million volunteers that give their time and talents each year to help their communities,” said Cliff Yee, Chairman of the Virginia Governor’s Advisory Board on Service and Volunteerism.

The awards ceremony was held at the Executive Mansion on October 25th, 2022. Leaders from across Virginia gathered to recognize the contributions of these volunteers and celebrate the impact of their service. The efforts recognized this year include: increasing access to STEM programming, improving public parks and recreation resources, supporting youth and families affected by the foster care system and much more. For more information about volunteerism and community service in Virginia, please visit VirginiaService.Virginia.Gov/NewsFeed.

The Governor’s Volunteerism and Community Service Awards are presented by the Governor’s Advisory Board on Service and Virginia Service Foundation on behalf of the Office of the Governor. These awards have recognized exceptional volunteer service in Virginia for almost 30 years. Additional information about the program can be found online here.

The Virginia Service Commission (VSC) supports this awards program and leads national service and community volunteerism for the entire state through supporting infrastructure for service and volunteerism. VSC operates in partnership with the Virginia Service Foundation and is guided by the Governor’s Advisory Board on Service and Volunteerism.