Alliance Defending Freedom Supports VA Educational Policies That Protect Children/Parental Rights

Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) Senior Counsel Kate Anderson, director of the ADF Center for Parental Rights, recently submitted a position paper in support of Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed education policies that ensure respect for the role of parents in directing the education and health care of their children:

“Parents are the primary caregivers of their children and are in the best position to know what’s best for their own kids’ education and health care needs – government officials and school administrators can’t usurp the role of parents in making those critical decisions for their children,” said Anderson. “As the Promise to America’s Parents explains, parents need accountability, choice, and transparency to be able to direct their children’s upbringing, education, and care. We support Gov. Youngkin’s proposed education policies that help ensure respect for parental rights and protect children’s mental and physical health. These policies also protect girls’ safety and privacy by ensuring they can compete on sex-separated sports teams and use girls’ only locker rooms, showers, and bathrooms. Further, we applaud the governor’s proposed policies because they restore a culture of free speech and religious liberty for students and teachers at Virginia’s public schools.”

ADF attorneys are litigating several cases in Virginia challenging school districts that have adopted policies that harm teachers’ rights and usurp the rights of parents, including Harrisonburg City Public School Board, Loudoun County School Board, and Albemarle County School Board.

The interrelated issues of school safety, class content, and parental rights were decisive issues that most observers believe helped Republicans Youngkin, Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears, and Attorney General Jason Miyares secure their electoral victories last November in the Old Dominion. Polls indicate these matters are still high on voters’ minds as we approach the 2022 midterm elections.

