Roanoke STEAM Day is Back and In Person

Roanoke Students are invited to celebrate Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math (STEAM) with area museums and organizations on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, from 9:30-2:00 for school-age students grades K-12. This is a free day for students to explore local museums and Radford University Carilion in downtown Roanoke that are offering special STEM inspired activities and events. Local (or even not so local) school groups, organizations, and homeschool groups are encouraged to register their students. Radford University Carilion – A series of curated experiences for grades 6-12

Roanoke Higher Education Center – Exhibits geared toward Middle and High school students. Experiences will also include visits to

Radford Universities state-of-the-art Nursing Simulation lab.

Science Museum of Western Virginia – Exhibits geared towards Elementary students.

Taubman Museum of Art- Exhibits geared towards Elementary school students. Students will have an opportunity to engage in an interactive and fun day that includes exhibitors, experts and emerging technologies. Past years have featured presentations by NASA, the Virginia Bioinformatics Institute, the Mobile STEM Lab, and other fun and informative activities to excite students about the possibilities in STEAM that await them. Roanoke STEAM Day is hosted by partners that include the Virginia Tech Roanoke Center, Virginia Tech Ware Lab, Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, Science Museum of Western Virginia, Taubman Museum of Art, Radford University Carilion, Clean Valley Council and Virginia Western Community College. The event is supported by media partner WFXR. We have STEAM exploration available for students at every step of their academic careers. Please email Don Pizzullo to find out how to get your school involved, or visit https://www.vtrc.vt.edu/K12/steam-day.html.