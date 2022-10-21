Miss Roanoke Valley Competition Seeks Contestants

Ever dreamed of being Miss America? The journey to the crown starts here in Roanoke!

The Miss Roanoke Valley 2023 competition takes place Saturday, November 12, 7:00 pm at the Dumas Center. Applications are open to compete for Miss Roanoke Valley (ages 18-25) and Miss Roanoke Valley’s Outstanding Teen (ages 13-17). The winner of each age division goes on to compete for Miss Virginia and Miss Virginia’s Outstanding Teen. Any woman who lives, works, or goes to school in Virginia is eligible to compete and you do not need prior pageant experience to enter.

Last year, the Miss Roanoke Valley Organization awarded nearly $3,500 in scholarships at their local competition. Winners also receive in-kind scholarships to Hollins University. Additional prizes include free massages, manicures, jewelry, beauty services, and more. Miss Roanoke Valley and Miss Roanoke Valley’s Outstanding Teen represent the Roanoke community for a year, attending parades, visiting schools, and speaking at special events.

To learn more and enter, visit missroanokevalley.org.