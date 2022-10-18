Seminar: Christianity In the Workplace, Oct. 25

Business on Mission is a not-for profit organization composed of volunteers in the business realm to come alongside other business leaders with practical steps, advice and encouragement to further God’s Kingdom in their day to day lives. The Roanoke Valley chapter is hosting an upcoming event, “How to be a Positive Influence and an Inspiration to Your Co-Workers” on Tuesday, October 25, at the Hilton Garden Inn–South Peak, from 7:30 am-9:00 am. In addition to the breakfast, guests will hear a presentation by Don Eckenroth of Gentle Shepherd Hospice.

Questions discussed will include:

What should we as Christians be doing at work to demonstrate our Faith to our fellow workers?

How do we fulfill God’s great commission when we are not trained missionaries or ministers? How do we show our Faith when societal norms are constantly shifting? What is my role in connecting people to Christ?



The website for the Roanoke Chapter of Business on Mission as well as registration for the October 25 event can be found here.