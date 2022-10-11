BAPS Charities’ Largest Blood Drives in USA and Canada Helps Save 12,000 Lives

In a time of great need, the spirit of giving was clearly visible as individuals recently gathered at BAPS Charities Blood Donation Drives organized throughout USA and Canada. BAPS Charities organized a record-breaking 100 blood drives across North America in partnership with local blood banks. These drives helped collect 4,000 pints of blood to potentially save 12,000 lives (one pint can save up to three lives).

The 100 blood donation drives were organized to commemorate the Centennial Celebrations of His Holiness Pramukh Swami Maharaj, whose compassion towards all inspired the creation of BAPS Charities, the humanitarian arm of BAPS. He lived by the motto ‘In the joy of other lies our own’ – which was the theme of the drives.

BAPS Charities’ nationwide campaign to donate blood was time relief during the worst blood shortage crisis in over a decade due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Hurricane Ian. Doctors and medical providers are often being forced to make difficult decisions impacting patients requiring blood transfusions. As a result, Red Cross issued a call-to-action for all potential donors, volunteers, and blood drive organizers to help mitigate the crisis.

The Roanoke local BAPS Charities Blood Donation Drive was held in Salem and over 29 pints of blood were donated, potentially saving up to 87 lives. BAPS Charities volunteers also assisted with the logistics of the drive. The group said they are thankful to American Red Cross staff for their professionalism and hard work.

“BAPS Charities has been organizing blood drives for years, but this year was a record-breaking success,” said Nilkanth Patel, President, BAPS Charities. Sunny Shah a volunteer who organized the event said, “BAPS Charities would like to thank all the donors and blood agencies. Without their assistance, we would not have been able to provide the services vital to the well-being of our community.”

Through various activities such as health fairs, bone marrow and blood drives, walkathons, and disaster relief operations, BAPS Charities sincerely serves the world by caring for individuals, families, and communities. BAPS Charities is a 501(c)(3) registered nonprofit. 55,000 BAPS volunteers networked in over 3,120 centers around the world provide over 12 million volunteer-hours of service annually.