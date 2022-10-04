Roanoke Fire-EMS Reminds Residents That “Fire Won’t Wait – Plan Your Escape”

Roanoke Fire-EMS is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week TM (FPW), October 9-15, 2022. This year’s FPW campaign, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.”, works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.

“Today’s homes burn faster than ever. You may have as little as two minutes (or even less time) to safely escape a home fire from the time the smoke alarm sounds. Your ability to get out of a home during a fire depends on early warning from smoke alarms and advance planning,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of Outreach and Advocacy at NFPA.

In support of this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, Roanoke Fire-EMS is launching several initiatives for City of Roanoke residents that will run throughout the month of October, including the Escape Plan Contest and Smoke Alarm Exchange.

The Escape Plan Contest asks residents to make and share their home fire escape plan for a chance to win a ride in a fire truck and a meal at the fire station, while the Smoke Alarm Exchange allows residents to trade in expired smoke alarms for new alarms and gift cards.

Roanoke Fire-EMS wants to share these key home fire escape planning tips:

Make sure your plan meets the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.

Smoke alarms should be installed inside every sleeping room, outside each separate sleeping area, and on every level of your home. Smoke alarms should be interconnected so when one sounds, they all sound.

Know at least two ways out of every room, if possible. Make sure all doors and windows open easily.

Have an outside meeting place a safe distance from your home where everyone should meet.

Practice your home fire drill at least twice a year with everyone in the household, including guests. Practice at least once during the day and at night.

To find out more about Roanoke Fire-EMS’s Fire Prevention Week initiatives, please visit our website https://www.roanokeva.gov/2847/Fire–Prevention–Week–2022