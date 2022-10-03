4 Reasons to Consider a Career in Healthcare

There are few professions that offer a greater sense of job satisfaction and personal reward than healthcare. Individuals that enter this field are usually motivated to serve and to make a positive difference in other people’s lives while contributing in a meaningful way to the field of healthcare.

With the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics predicting healthcare occupations to grow by 13%, or two million new jobs, from 2019 to 2029, there is no shortage of work in this field making it a potentially stable and secure career path for aspirants.

If you are considering a career in healthcare, your choices will depend on your areas of interest. The range of roles in this field is wide and extensive, and includes physicians and surgeons, nurse practitioners, massage therapists and dieticians and nutritionists. In this article, we will look at some of the reasons to consider a career in healthcare.

A Variety of Career Opportunities

The skills gained by healthcare professionals are valued the world over. This offers them the ability to work in a variety of settings as well as affording them the opportunity to work in different countries.

Whether you wish to work in a highly pressured environment such as the emergency room or prefer to work as a family practitioner such as an FNP, the healthcare profession has a role that suits everyone. You can find out more here about online FNP program available in Virginia. The variety of roles available also means professionals in this industry can broaden their expertise by working in different areas throughout their career.

Job Satisfaction

Working in healthcare offers the rare opportunity to tangibly affect people’s lives in a positive way. Whether it’s nursing them back to full health after a serious illness, relieving them of chronic pain or saving their life through pioneering surgery, a career in healthcare can be highly fulfilling and offer a level of job satisfaction that cannot be matched elsewhere.

Not only will you be helping your patients but your work will also touch the lives of their loved ones and potentially the larger community around you. Regardless of the role you choose, working within healthcare can provide you with rewards that extend beyond the monetary.

Competitive Salaries

Workers within the healthcare industry can expect to receive competitive salaries and benefits. The more qualified an individual is in terms of education and experience the higher the salary they can expect to command. According to figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, all of the 20 highest paying occupations within the U.S. are in the healthcare sector and include roles such as anesthesiologists, orthodontists, radiologists and psychiatrists.

Flexible Schedules

Many healthcare roles offer a flexible work schedule promoting a better work-life balance compared to some other professions. With the availability of shift work or potentially remote care options, people in this sector have greater control over their own schedules. The ability for professionals to set up their own healthcare practice also supports greater autonomy and flexibility in their career.

As this article outlines, these are just some of the reasons to consider a career in healthcare.