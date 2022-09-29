Virginia Is For Bug Lovers: VA Tech Offers Bug-centric Events Across The State This Fall

This fall, the College of Agriculture and Life Science’s Department of Entomology and Virginia Cooperative Extension are hosting five bug-centric events in five Virginia locales: Montgomery County, Henrico County, Virginia Beach, Pulaski County, and Radford.

Virginia Tech bug festivals are free, community events that invite visitors and school children to learn about science through the fascinating and important world of entomology. Topics range from pollinators and urban pests to aquatic insects and forensic entomology. Each event features exhibits from Virginia Tech and around the region, hands-on activities, and, of course, lots of bugs.

University and community experts are on hand to answer questions and share their own excitement about bugs.

“Our goals are to inspire the next generation of scientists and showcase the importance of insects worldwide,” said festival organizer and Department of Entomology faculty member Daniel Frank. “And what better vehicle to evoke curiosity than the vibrant, often alien-looking, extreme world of bugs.”

Each Hokie bug festival has something special to offer. And with events spanning the state, there’s something for everyone.

Montgomery County

One of Virginia Tech’s largest science outreach events of the year, Hokie BugFest 2022 returns for a 12th year on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Squires Student Center in Blacksburg. (A special pre-opening from 9 to 10 a.m. is reserved for people with mobility or other special needs.)

“We are thrilled to be back in person after two years of online programming during the pandemic,” said Frank.

This year’s event boasts over 30 exhibitors including Virginia Tech labs, area museums, community groups, and industry experts. Visitors will enjoy hands-on activities, working bee hives, a bug library, 3D insects, and plenty of live arthropods including scorpions, blue death feigning beetles, tarantulas, millipedes, hissing cockroaches, and more.