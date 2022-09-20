Prohibiting Illegal Immigration Does Not Violate Human Rights

The illegal immigrants issue and the southern border crises have become an ongoing part of political conflicts in the U.S. Such matters should not cause conflicts among the lawmakers in finding a solution and setting a policy to secure the borders to stop the influx of illegal immigrants to the U.S.

The chaos and unsecured borders in the southern part of the nation cannot be ignored. The Biden administration and democrats are altering the facts about the ongoing crises of illegal immigrants which has continuously delayed finding solutions for the problem. In recent years, politicians have been twisting these problems to manipulate the public in order to get votes during elections. The heavy weight of illegal immigrants rests squarely on Americans’ shoulders as politicians do not share the burden with their constituents.

Obviously the United States Southern borders security aligns with the nation’s security, and its weakness can import many problems from various nations to American communities. Clearly securing the borders of any nation and prohibiting illegal immigrants do not violate human rights as we hear from the liberals. Being immigrated from (Kurdistan) Iraq, I can definitely relate to the agony of people and those who are suffering serious deprivation but security of the borders is falling under the principles of a sovereign nation, and such principles apply to the United States.

Most of us are familiar with the expression that “our nation was built on immigrations,” but comparing the immigration system and immigrant process in America in the 1800s to today’s immigration can create confusion and misunderstanding of immigration history in the U.S. Careful distinguishing and understanding between the two eras is needed.

With the ever changing social, economic, and political situations across the world, the U.S, immigration system and its processes cannot follow the same path as it has for decades and even centuries. In 1800s, people across the world left their countries because of high taxes, famine, and job shortage, and crop failure. ( Immigration to the United States, 1851-1900 ). Obviously America is not the same as it was centuries ago, the high taxes, government wasteful spending, rising population, and economic difficulties are a heavy load on Americans’ shoulders.

Therefore, restricting illegal immigrant is not only a security concern, it is also an economic and health matter as we see many Americans are lacking needed healthcare and many are struggling to afford the most basic needs.

After all, I ask two simple questions: Why is every nation in the world prohibiting illegal immigrants and maintaining its border security but America does not? Secondly, why do many Americans still live in poverty and in need of health care but the system does not take the effort to stop the influx of illegal immigrants which adds more burden on the nation?

Serwan Zangana