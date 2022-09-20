5 SEO News You Might Have Missed

Search engine optimization makes or breaks a business nowadays. If you have an e-commerce shop, blog, landing page for your startup, or a website for your company, your page needs to be optimized to gain full leverage and exposure and attract adequate amounts of traffic.

On that note, we have experts at your beck and call who know the ins and outs of writing a good web page. Custom writing service for SEO is available at EssayPro at a very affordable and competitive price. Don’t leave it to faith to get your business up and running online, and don’t leave it to chance to be successful on search engines.

Strong Shift to Mobile SEO

One of the most notable factors when you are optimizing your webpage, no matter what it is, be it e-commerce or blog, is to make it mobile-friendly. This simply means that your page needs to be converted to a mobile-friendly version of it if the user accessing it is using a phone. This means:

No walls of text. Concise bite-sized information that fits with the mobile UI and that can be read well on a phone screen.

Call-to-action sections must be available on the mobile-friendly version of your site.

The UI must be converted to a mobile-friendly version. Most people use their phones more than their computers to do casual browsing, shopping, watching movies, messaging, and so on.

Businesses of all kinds will pay the price if they don’t make a mobile-friendly version of their site because of the overwhelming amount of users that use their smartphones in their daily transactions.

Google Core Update (September 12, 2022)

A few times a year, Google makes huge changes to its systems and search algorithms. These are what they call ‘core updates,’ and there’s just been one recently. Core updates are important because they produce notable and relevant changes that websites need to adapt to.

Core updates usually involve the improvement of Google’s systems in assessing content overall. Google itself says that sites should ensure that they’re offering the best content they can because that’s what their algorithms reward. And here are questions Google has provided for site owners to reference to be able to assess the quality of their site’s content:

Is your content original?

Is it a report or a research piece?

Is it written understandably?

Is there enough information? Does the piece explain the topic adequately?

Does the piece provide additional information that is relevant and beyond the obvious/basics?

If the piece uses other sources for information, does it copy it, or does it provide relevant added value to the content?

Is the headline a helpful summary of the content?

Is the headline sensualistic/controversial, or does it avoid being exaggerated and shocking?

Is the content the kind you’d share with a friend?

Additional questions to reference to fine-tune your content:

Is how the content is presented trustworthy? Are resources given transparently? Does it look credible?

Is the content written by an expert or an enthusiast? Did you mention it in either case?

Would you trust the content for issues relating to safety, money, or health?

Does the writing have stylistic or spelling issues? Is it sloppily written, or is it well produced?

Does the content have too many ads?

Is the content mass-produced or outsourced? Do the individual pages or sites get enough attention or care because of this?

Product Reviews Update (July 2022)

The product reviews update is a search ranking algorithm update. It targets product review-related content that is helpful and useful to searchers. This update aims to promote reviews that go above and beyond, and they want to promote these high-quality product reviews in their search result rankings.

Google is not punishing lower-quality product reviews, but they will make sure insightful reviews get more exposure; therefore, your rankings can be directly affected by this element. So if you want to roll with this update, try to check if you have any high-quality reviews you can take advantage of.

Do you lack this? Find ways to acquire them. Product reviews are important, they can potentially increase traffic and conversions. With that in mind, this new update is enough of an incentive to do so. So, what can businesses online do to get more product reviews and high-quality ones at that? Here are some valuable tips:

You can encourage customers to leave reviews with post-purchase emails and messages. Make sure to emphasize that their feedback is important.

To further persuade customers to leave a review, incentivize them. Offer an attractive discount, like a promo code or something along those lines. It’s going to be a trade.

Be sure your review forms are mobile-friendly.

Let customers sample your product for free to get a massive amount of reviews. This technique has been done and used by many marketers before the internet. Check out the book ‘Cashvertising’ and see for yourself. The sample doesn’t need to be big. This is obvious.

Make sure you enable customers to review more than one product at a time.

Google has further specified that the initial rollout for this update will be for English product reviews, but the update should include other languages in the long run.

Valuable Content Over SEO Tactics

In an article on Google Search Central, they mentioned that unhelpful content curated to take top spots on search engines would no longer be occupying those top spots. Google aims to motivate content owners to provide genuinely valuable answers to users’ questions and queries instead of rewarding those who simply use SEO tactics to boost their rankings.

SEO experts, marketers, and content creators are urged to find a balance between providing genuinely useful content that has value and following SEO practices. Currently, only English content on Google might feel an impact.

Google Provides New HTTPS Report

The HTTPS component on a page ensures the security and safety of users while they’re on the web. It is part of the core web vitals. There’s been a huge demand and request from website owners for Google to provide additional information regarding the HTTPS status of their site. It hasn’t been easy to understand which pages were not served over HTTPS.

In response to this, Google has made the HTTPS report in the Search Console. Site owners can use the report to:

Gain valuable insights about their HTTPS pages served on Search.

Gain insight on which issues prevent pages from being served as HTTPS along with sample URLs.

Gain insight that can help improve UI for website visitors and customers.

Use this report to your advantage, and don’t simply overlook it.

Final Thoughts

Outdated and missing the latest information for your business? We hope this article has helped our readers keep up to date with the recent rollouts. There’s a lot to consider with the search engine landscape changing yet again, but we’re confident that we’ve synthesized all that you need to know, so it was easy to understand.

By applying the information you’ve read in our article today, you are saving your website’s potential to attract traffic, new customers, and exposure and generate profit. Make sure to integrate all the latest changes if success is the goal.