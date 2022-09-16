A. Duie Pyle Holds Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for New Service Center

A. Duie Pyle (Pyle) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house to introduce local government officials, area business leaders and Pyle customers to its new supply chain and logistics service center in Roanoke, Virginia.

Located northwest of Roanoke’s city center, Pyle’s new logistics service center brings additional jobs and supply chain support to the area as well as provides a boost to the local economy. With a strategic location on the Interstate 81 corridor, the Roanoke Region opens access to crucial southern and western markets. With the support of the City of Roanoke and the Roanoke Regional Partnership, Pyle’s expansion into the city was brought to life.

Peter Latta, chairman and CEO of Pyle, opened the event and spoke about Pyle’s 98-year history and commitment to being an economic driver and supply chain solutions provider. City officials gave their remarks about Pyle’s invaluable contribution to Roanoke’s economy and how they look forward to continuing a partnership with the company to create more opportunities for Roanoke citizens and economic prosperity.

“We have been planning to add locations in the Commonwealth of Virginia for some time, and we are thrilled to gather here today with our customers, local officials and business leaders to commemorate our expansion into Roanoke,” Latta said. “Extending Pyle’s footprint into Roanoke and the greater Virginia area positions us to reach key metropolitan areas along the East Coast and fully support our customers’ growth, while opening up new economic opportunities for the City of Roanoke.”

City of Roanoke Mayor Sherman P. Lea said in a statement, “The City of Roanoke appreciates A. Duie Pyle’s significant new investment in our city. For 98 years, this reputable, family-owned company has provided significant services in the transportation and logistics arena, and we welcome them to our great city. The new jobs created by this expansion demonstrate a continuing commitment by this company to the Commonwealth of Virginia and will be a great boost to the Roanoke economy.”

John Luciani, Pyle’s COO of LTL solutions, spoke about the importance of opening an LTL service center in Roanoke and what it means for the company. Luciani then gave the sign to cut the ribbon. After cutting the ribbon with a giant pair of scissors, a Pyle truck plowed through to commemorate the Roanoke location’s opening.

After the ceremony, guests received an inside look into the new 16-service-door facility from members of the Pyle team. Attendees spoke with senior leadership to learn more about Pyle’s integrated supply chain solutions and why it made the strategic move into Roanoke. With the City of Roanoke’s long history as a transportation hub, connecting the Northeast Corridor to South and West points, Pyle knew that Roanoke was an optimal location for an LTL service center. Pyle is confident that the site will thrive and support its customers’ delivery services to key access points along the Eastern Seaboard.

Click here for downloadable images of?the event, company logos, headshots and additional assets.