Rocky Mount DMV To Reopen Sept. 19

The Rocky Mount DMV Customer Service Center will reopen to appointment and walk-in customers Monday, September 19.

The office, located at 305 Tanyard Road, was closed for an interior renovation. Improvements to the office include a new countertop design to improve employee efficiency and customer flow, additional customer service windows, new paint, new carpet, and new energy-efficient LED lighting.

More than 50 services are available online at dmvNOW.com. If a customer needs to conduct business in person, they can make an appointment or stop by during office hours. The office will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.