Today, September 11, 2022, is the twenty-first anniversary of the four horrific terrorist attacks on 9-11-2001. For those who were in Southwest Virginia that morning, it began with glorious weather: bright sun, a break from the summer humidity, and a clear, blue sky. So, both literally and symbolically, the attacks came “out of the blue.”

For whatever reason, many people today believe the attacks only hit New York City, but that is not true. Indeed, two passenger jets hit both towers of the famed World Trade Center, and by far the greatest loss of life occured there. However, a third jet hit the Pentagon. Again, for whatever reason, many believe the Pentagon is in Washington D.C., but that is not true either. That sprawling headquarters of the Defense Department is actually on Virginia soil, just south of the Potomac River from the nation’s capital. Also, a fourth plane crashed into a farm near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. In an unbelievable show of sheer courage, a number of passengers and crew aboard the doomed United Airlines Flight 93 fought back against their hijackers and managed to ditch the plane. Reportedly, one stewardess used scalding hot water from the coffee maker as a weapon to try to stop the crazed hijackers. By their brave actions, those few passengers and crewmembers spared the nation the horror of having a fourth building hit, probably either the US Capitol or White House.

As many have pointed out, those daring souls on Flight 93 were the first Americans to actually fight back against the hijackers on that fateful day.

All told, 2,977 innocent people were killed that day; the 19 hijackers–all males from the Middle East; committed deranged suicide as they flew the planes into a building of the ground; and more than 25,000 were injured. Many still suffer health and psychological harm from that day.

Moreover, as most fled the scenes in panic, first-responders actually rand toward danger, in their bid to save lives.

9-11: We Remember.

***

