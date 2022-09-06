Virginia War Memorial Seeks Entries for 2022 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest

All Middle School and High School Age Students throughout State Eligible to Participate

The Virginia War Memorial in Richmond is again seeking entries for the Virginia War Memorial 2022 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest. This annual competition is open to all Virginia middle and high school age public, private and homeschooled students.

One winner will be selected from among all middle school entries (grades 6-8) and one from high school entries (grades 9-12).

The essay topic for the 2022 contest is “A Virginian who served in the United States military during the Vietnam War who inspires you.” Students may consider a member of their family, of their community, or a famous man or woman from Virginia who served in any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces as their subject. Essays should be 500-750 words in length and utilize interviews and primary sources whenever possible.

The two students who write the winning essays will each receive a prize package courtesy of the Virginia War Memorial Foundation and each of their designated teachers will receive a $100 gift card to purchase classroom supplies.

The student winners will also be invited to come to Richmond to read aloud their essays and participate in the Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial on Friday, November 11, 2022.

The deadline for entries for the Virginia War Memorial 2022 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest to be submitted to the Virginia War Memorial website is 11:59 p.m., Sunday, October 16, 2022. Complete information regarding the essay theme, rules, guidelines and how to enter is available online at https://vawarmemorial.org/learn/contests-scholarships/essay/ or by contacting Virginia War Memorial Assistant Education Director Crystal Coon at [email protected].