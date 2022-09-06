Thanks to No August Hurricanes and Lower Demand, Roanoke Gas Prices Fall to $3.42 Average

According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), lower oil prices, modest domestic gasoline demand, and a quiet hurricane season are combining to drive pump prices lower. The national average for a gallon of gas fell seven cents in the past week to $3.77.

“According to weather analysts, it’s the first time in 25 years that a named Atlantic storm did not develop in August. That’s the good news,” said Morgan Dean, AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson, “but we still have another month of peak hurricane season, and these storms can affect gas prices by disrupting oil production and refining.”

Meanwhile, oil prices dipped on recent lackluster Chinese manufacturing output due to lower demand for goods and new COVID19 outbreaks in critical industrial cities. This is fueling fears that oil demand could drop in China, the world’s largest importer of crude oil.

According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), domestic gas demand increased slightly from 8.43 million b/d to 8.59 million b/d last week. However, the rate is nearly 1 million b/d lower than the last week of August 2021. Also, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 1.1 million bbl to 214.5 million bbl. Although gasoline demand rose and supply tightened, lower oil prices led to falling pump prices. If oil prices continue to decline, drivers will likely continue to see pump prices drop further.

Today’s national average of $3.77 is 31 cents less than a month ago but 59 cents more than a year ago. Virginia’s state average of $3.55 is eight cents less than last week, 32 cents less than last month, but 58 cents higher than this day a year ago.