Congressman Cline Responds To President Biden’s Divisive Speech

Responding to President Biden’s Divisive, Accusatory Speech in Philadelphia

This past week, at a time when the President should be bringing Americans together to address our many challenges, Joe Biden used a presidential address to attack nearly half the country as unpatriotic for supporting his opponent. Not once did President Biden propose any solutions for the crises sweeping our Nation — not for the inflation crisis, the border crisis, the energy crisis, the crime crisis, nor the drug crisis. Under Joe Biden, hardworking Americans are less safe, less prosperous, and less free. In order to get our Nation back on track, we need to restore trust in our Nation’s institutions, preserve our Constitutional freedoms, and protect the values and beliefs on which America was built.

Sounding the Alarm on President Biden’s Nuclear Deal with Iran

Iran has a long history as a state-sponsor of terror and chants “Death to America,” exemplifying why the country cannot be trusted with nuclear weapons. That is why my colleagues and I wrote to President Biden expressing our deep concerns about reported provisions in a potential agreement with Iran, including weakening the effectiveness of terrorism-related sanctions on the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and allowing Russia to have a role in Iran’s nuclear capabilities. We demanded the Biden Administration not act before consulting with Congress first. Read the full letter here.

Students, Take the Congressional App Challenge

My office is pleased to announce the start of this year’s Congressional App Challenge (CAC), a competition designed to encourage student participation in computer science, STEM, and coding. The CAC winners receive official recognition from their Member of Congress, and their app is displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year.

Students are encouraged to register online and submit their app by November 1st. For more information, you can visit https://www.congressionalappchallenge.us/ or email questions directly to [email protected].

