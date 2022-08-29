Newly Branded Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign Launching Across Virginia

Virginia Governor, law enforcement, and trauma care professionals to preview

high-visibility campaign aimed at saving lives

On Thursday, September 1, Governor Glenn Youngkin, law enforcement officials and trauma care professionals will show their support for Virginia’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign focused on preventing alcohol-related traffic fatalities on Virginia roads.

Formerly known as Checkpoint Strikeforce, the campaign will bring together partners from across the Commonwealth to help save lives with the launch of this year’s enforcement campaign and public awareness efforts.