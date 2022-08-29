Newly Branded Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign Launching Across Virginia

Virginia Governor, law enforcement, and trauma care professionals to preview
high-visibility campaign aimed at saving lives
On Thursday, September 1, Governor Glenn Youngkin, law enforcement officials and trauma care professionals will show their support for Virginia’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign focused on preventing alcohol-related traffic fatalities on Virginia roads.
Formerly known as Checkpoint Strikeforce, the campaign will bring together partners from across the Commonwealth to help save lives with the launch of this year’s enforcement campaign and public awareness efforts.
According to new research conducted in July 2022, 86% of males ages 21-35 have driven after drinking, have been in a car with someone who has driven after drinking, or have done both. The research underscores the importance of Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over’s message for Virginia drivers.
This year, Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over is releasing a new video in its “Act Like It” series to remind drivers, especially males ages 21-35 who are most likely to drink and drive, not to risk the DUI. Our message is simple – if you’re old enough to drink, act like it and get a safe ride.
Last year in Virginia, the number of alcohol-related crashes increased by 1.9% and the injuries caused by those crashes rose by 6% year-over-year. Nearly 16,000 people were convicted of a DUI in the Commonwealth. During Labor Day weekend 2021 alone, Virginia State Police reported 59 arrests for impaired driving. This issue is 100% preventable, but we need your help to spread the word about this campaign.