How to Maximize Your Score on The EC-Council 212-81 Exam in 2022

Students and instructors can learn about cryptography through the EC-Council Certified Encryption Specialist (ECES) program. AES, Feistel Networks, and DES are just a few examples of the latest symmetric and critical cryptography fundamentals that participants will learn during this course. We also discussed: A look at various algorithms, for example, Blowfish, Skipjack, and Twofish. Algorithms for hashing data include MD5, MD6, SHA, Gost, and RIPMD 256. Asymmetric cryptography, such as RSA, Elgamal, Elliptic Curve, and DSA, is covered in detail. Topics like diffusion, ambiguity, and Kerkchoff’s principle are essential.

In addition, participants will be given a hands-on demonstration of the following:

Experimentation with steganography:

The candidate should have hands-on experience with various cryptographic methods, from more traditional ciphers like Caesar's cipher to more contemporary techniques like AES and RSA.

Target Audience:

Experts in Computer Forensics and Pentesting, Experts in cloud computing security design, development, and architecture, Individuals responsible for choosing and maintaining VPNs or cryptographic keys, Data Security Operations, Computer scientists and engineers who work on various types of computer systems, cryptography systems, and blockchain-based solutions.

Outline of ECES Courses:

An Overview of Cryptography’s Origins and Development

Hashes and Symmetric Cryptography

Asymmetric Cryptography and Number Theory

Cryptography’s Applications

Cryptanalysis

Detail about the ECES Examination:

To be eligible for the ECES certification, a candidate must have specialized in information security for one year. Except for formal training, it should be capable of providing proof of the same during the application process as it is during the actual hiring process.

The exam consists of 50 questions. The minimum Passing Percentage is 70%. The allowed time for the exam is two hours. It is good to have 20 hours of instruction over three full days for success.

Exam Preparation for the EC-Council ECES Certification Exam

1. Understand the ECES Exam Objectives:

Even if the test course areas aren’t all weighted equally, you must study them all. Knowing your course and the relative importance of its various topics will allow you to allocate your study time better. Having an understanding of the exam’s syllabus can assist you in planning your study schedule.

2.Instructional Programs/courses:

ECES exam training classes are an essential component of the exam preparation tool and can help you get the expected results in the EC-Council ECES certification exam.

3. Attempt the ECES Preparation Practice Exams:

Practice is the best approach to becoming an expert in any subject. It is indeed helpful for studying for exams, of course.

4. Resolve uncertainties

Please do not keep any doubt while learning new concepts; they must be addressed by reading the required literature, searching online, coworkers, industry professionals, or the trainer.

Advantages of EC-Council ECES Certification:

