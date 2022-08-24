The Diary of Anne Frank to Play on Trinkle MainStage

Mill Mountain Theatre is bringing plays back to the Trinkle MainStage since 2019’s Glass Menagerie with one of the most important stories ever written, The Diary of Anne Frank.

The Diary of Anne Frank was originally a part of MMT’s 2020 season, however, the show was not produced alongside the rest of the 2020 season due to COVID-19. This play was last performed nearly 60 years ago on an MMT stage.

“I still believe, in spite of everything, that people are truly good at heart.” Thirteen-year-old Anne Frank wrote in her diary to better understand herself and the horrors of being Jewish in Nazi-occupied Amsterdam. In this transcendently powerful new adaptation by Wendy Kesselman, Anne Frank emerges from the pages of history as a living, lyrical, and intensely gifted young girl. An impassioned drama about the lives of eight people hiding from the Nazis in a concealed storage attic, The Diary of Anne Frank captures the claustrophobic realities of their daily existence—their fear, their laughter, their grief, and their hope. This adaptation breathes new life into this iconic tale.

“Mill Mountain Theatre reintroduced The Diary of Anne Frank to our 2022 season due to its significance and importance.” Said Ginger Poole, the Producing Artistic Director at Mill Mountain Theatre. “This show is incredibly powerful and crucial that we tell it on our stage.”

Over the years, Mill Mountain Theatre has strived to connect theatre to literacy, telling important stories and highlighting their impacts on stage. Connecting theatre to literacy has continued to be an important part of MMT’s mission.

The Diary of Anne Frank begins performances on September 21st and runs through October 2nd on the Trinkle MainStage. Tickets can be purchased online at millmountain.org or by calling the box office at 540-342-5740. Reduced special ticket pricing for school groups for 10:00 a.m. student matinees on 9/28 and 9/29. Contact the box office for more information.

Sponsors and grantors for The Diary of Anne Frank include Business Solutions; The Candy Store; Dominion Risk Advisors; Hope of Israel Congregation; The Sam and Marion Golden Helping Hand Foundation; The Liberty Trust; The W.E. McGuire Foundation; Pinnacle Financial Partners; B.J. Preas; Roanoke Jewish Foundation; and Skyline National Bank.

“The Diary of Anne Frank” is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French Inc., A Concord Theatricals Company.