Roots 2 Music to Play Milepost Music Concert on Sept. 4 at Peaks of Otter

Free music session from 1 to 3 p.m., Sunday, on Blue Ridge Parkway

Roots 2 Music will perform from 1 to 3 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 4, at Peaks of Otter, milepost 85.6, on the Blue Ridge Parkway. The outdoor concert is one of the free Milepost Music sessions offered at popular historical sites in the national park.

Roots 2 Music is a musical intersection of Southern country blues and Celtic/Appalachian fiddle music. The duo of David Frank (guitar, harmonica, vocals) and Nancy Reid (fiddle, vocals) performs traditional and original blues with a distinctive Appalachian flavor.

When Frank moved to the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia where the sounds of Reid’s fiddle had echoed for years, this duo formed a musical partnership that blends down-home slide and traditional fiddle. Reid has studied with Celtic fiddlers Ben Lennon and Liz Carroll. Frank started playing slide guitar because the strings on his old Kay guitar with a warped neck were too hard to mash down. What results is a unique blend of two musical roots.

The concerts will be held between the Peaks of Otter restaurant and lodge, with a scenic view of Abbott Lake and Sharp Top Mountain. In case of rain the concert may be moved indoors. This is the final Milepost Music concert of the season at Peaks of Otter.

The Milepost Music concerts showcase regional musicians playing traditional music at Humpback Rocks, Peaks of Otter, Roanoke Mountain Picnic Area, Mabry Mill, and Doughton Park on alternating Sunday afternoons. The programs are a collaboration between the Blue Ridge Music Center, Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, and National Park Service.