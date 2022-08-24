30th Annual SML Antique and Classic Boat Shown To Be Held Saturday September 17

On Saturday September 17, 2022, the Smith Mountain Lake Antique and Classic Boat Society will hold their 30th Annual Antique and Classic Boat Show. Thei free event will be held from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm at Crazy Horse Marina in Moneta, Virginia.

The show will feature over 40 beautiful wood and vintage fiberglass boats, both in the water and on land, displaying the elegance and craftsmanship of America’s skilled boat manufacturers.

The Antique and Classic Boat Society, Inc. (ACBS), is an international organization devoted to the preservation and recognition of all types of historic, antique, and classic boats, with 54 chapters throughout North America and Europe. The Smith Mountain Lake Chapter (SML) of ACBS, with over 70 members, manages this show and is very active in restoring, showing, and using their unique boats. Many of these members will have their boats on display at this show.

In the last few years, there has been growing interest in the original fiberglass boats which became popular in the late 1960’s as wood boat production was phased out due to shortages of mahogany, production costs, and desire for easier to maintain boats. Those earlier model fiberglass boats had unique designs, some influenced by the automobiles of the late 50’s and 60’s. You will see some of those boats at the show sporting restored outboard motors.

Our special attraction this year is the preserved “Miss America IX” that in 1931 was the FIRST BOAT IN THE WORLD TO EXCEED 100 MPH. “Miss America IX” is a 30-foot, red mahogany, Gar Wood built race boat that was originally powered by two Packard V12 engines and currently runs two Chevy 427 race engines. This historic boat has been owned and shared with the public by the Charles Mistele family for over 50 years. Of the 10, ever faster, “Miss America” boats that Gar Wood built and raced, only 3 still exist and “Miss America IX” is the only one that still gets wet.

Our feature boat this year is “Deelited”, the 1990 24-foot Grand Craft Luxury Sport Utility owned by SML Chapter members Mike and Dolores Mutchler. Grand Craft uses Chris Craft hull designs to create custom, build to order, wooden boats with customer chosen engine power and seating arrangements. At a “young” 32 years of age and in like new condition, “Deelited” is a gorgeous boat that shows how new manufacturing methods have greatly improved wooden boats.

For further show or chapter information check our website www.woodenboats.net or contact Chapter President John Coffman at (443) 204-6500 or email: [email protected] .