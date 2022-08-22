Goodwill Programs Have Highest Employment Placement Rates Ever

Goodwill Industries of the Valleys is committed to having a greater impact on individuals, families, and communities in the areas they serve. Goodwill is able to help individuals with a hand up, not a handout through Mission Services training and employment programs.

Goodwill’s recent five-year Strategic Plan set the foundation for making programs even more accessible to individuals. Goodwill is covering the majority of expenses for the reentry and healthcare programs through its social enterprise by selling donated goods in Goodwill stores. Generously donated items sold in Goodwill stores have always gone directly to support Mission Services programs, but now without the constraints of additional public or grant funding, Goodwill can help even more people in its communities.

Goodwill is serving a similar amount of people to prior years, but in 2022 placement into employment after completing a program is the highest ever at 90%, up over 10% from this time last year. Also, the wages individuals earn increased to an average of $15.62 for adults participating in one of Goodwill’s occupational skills training programs.

“Goodwill is encouraged by the increase in employment placement and wages for individuals completing our programs so far this year,” states Stephanie Hoer, Vice President of Mission Services. “Through self-funding Goodwill is able to serve those most in need and connect them to services that result in a higher wage. We can accept more candidates in our programs such as reentry and healthcare since we have fewer eligibility restrictions than before. These results demonstrate the true impact this change has made.”

For individuals interested in Goodwill programs for adults and youth, please visit www.goodwillvalleys.com for more information or to complete an interest form for services. For more information on Inspire 2026, Goodwill’s five-year Strategic Plan, visit www.goodwillvalleys.com/inspire.