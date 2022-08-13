Griffith: Reconciliation Bill Will Make Cost of Living Crisis Worse

Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement after voting against the Democrat reconciliation bill:

“Under the misleading and inaccurate title of the ‘Inflation Reduction Act,’ Democrats put together a wrongheaded wish list that will raise taxes, unleash the IRS, implement the Green New Deal, and impose cure-killing price controls in medicine.

“This bill will not help Americans struggling with high prices. By raising taxes, subsidizing unreliable energy sources, and penalizing affordable fossil fuels, it will make the cost-of-living crisis worse. And thanks to the $80 billion this bill sends to the IRS to hire 87,000 new agents, more middle-income earners can expect a time-consuming and expensive audit.

“These are the priorities of the current majorities in the House and Senate and the Biden Administration. Americans will take note as they survey the consequences of this outrageous bill.”

– Morgan Griffith