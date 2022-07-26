Salem Museum Speaker Series: Saving Biodiversity In The Commonwealth

Virginia is rich in natural biological diversity, and natural area preserves play an important role in protecting this rich natural heritage. On Thursday, August 11 at 7 pm, Ryan Klopf will present a talk about our local ecology and what people can do to help protect special habitats within our region.

This talk is part of the Salem Museum Speaker Series and will be presented on Zoom. The Zoom link will be posted on the Salem Museum’s website, SalemMuseum.org, on the morning of the talk.

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation’s Natural Heritage Program works to protect Virginia’s native plant and animal life, and the ecosystems upon which they depend.

Ryan Klopf is the Virginia Natural Heritage Program’s Natural Areas Science Coordinator and Mountain Region Supervisor. Ryan and other stewardship staff work to protect and restore rare species and natural communities within the Ridge and Valley, Blue Ridge, and Piedmont regions of Virginia. He earned a B.S. in Biology at William and Mary, and M.S. and Ph.D. in Plant Biology from Southern Illinois University.