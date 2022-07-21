Agriculture Center / VCE Help VA Tech Showcase Land-grant Mission at 2022 Virginia Ag Expo

The members of Virginia’s largest private industry will gather at the 2022 Virginia Ag Expo on Aug. 4 to examine the latest trends, technologies, and research in agriculture that will help shape the agricultural future.

This year’s Ag Expo theme, “Precision for Profits,” is exemplified by the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences’ research, Virginia Cooperative Extension, and the education land-grant mission.

For the second year in a row, Virginia Tech’s Center for Advanced Innovation in Agriculture will co-host an exhibition tent at the event, where producers will learn about not only the current technologies available to them, but also emerging technologies that may strengthen agricultural efficiencies and economies. To strengthen partnerships and share the science-based techniques, Extension specialists also will be part of the field demonstrations that help producers solve problems and put knowledge into action.

The Center for Advanced Innovation in Agriculture is hosting the tent along with the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and the Virginia Agricultural Experiment Station. Several of the Agricultural Research and Extension Centers (AREC), including the Eastern Virginia AREC and the Virginia Seafood AREC, will host display tables.

Producers, industry members, and all other attendees at the Ag Expo event are invited to stop by the tent to learn from leading agricultural experts. The partnerships help Virginia Tech scientists and engineers design improved, secure, and economically valuable agricultural technologies and translate the science to help increase production yields, efficiencies, and economic value.