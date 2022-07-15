200 Free Tickets For Mill Mountain Zoo For July 30

Looking for a fun and free activity with the family this summer?

The law firm of Williams DeLoatche is hosting a Free Admission Day at the Mill Mountain Zoo on July 30, 2022. Two hundred tickets will be given away – 150 for people who register online and 50 for people at the door. Check in begins at the Zoo entrance at 9:30am and ends at 11:30am. In addition, they will be giving away 2 free Goat Tribe Memberships, a $25 Gift Card to Bali’s Bistro and a $25 Gift Card for concessions. All free ticket holders will be automatically entered to win. Drawing will be held at Bali’s Bistro at noon. Must be present to win.

Registration will close at midnight on July 25 or as soon as all tickets are claimed: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-admission-to-the-mill-mountain-zoo-on-july-30-2022-tickets-377945835167https://www.eventbrite.com/e/377945835167