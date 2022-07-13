Renowned Dulcimer Musician / Instructor To Present Concert and Classes

Innovative dulcimer musician, Sam Edelston, will teach two mountain dulcimer classes and present a concert on Sunday, July 24th, at Gethsemane Baptist Church, 4720 Jubal Early Highway, Boones Mill, Va. (just south of Roanoke).

Depending on the audience, you might hear Sam Edelston play rock, folk, or country music, old “standards,” children’s shout-alongs, off-the-wall funny songs, originals, or you never know what else. He accompanies himself on acoustic and electric mountain dulcimer, guitar, banjo, and occasionally hammered dulcimer.

In fact, Sam is an innovator and leading advocate for bringing dulcimers into modern music. His music videos have received more than 1,000,000 online views. Based in SW Connecticut, Sam has performed or taught at a variety of festivals and other venues around the Northeast, and at events as far away as Kentucky, Minnesota, Louisiana — and in 2020-2022, New York City, Virginia, North Carolina, Colorado, Vermont, and more Kentucky. www.SamTheMusicMan.com

The all level, 75-minute workshops will start at 2:00 and 3:30 p.m. The first workshop, “Fifty Shades of Play – is a grab bag of playing techniques and power-user tips”. The second workshop, “Rock & Roll Dulcimer – will focus on 60”s and 70’s rock”. The cost is $20.00 for one class, $30.00 for both. A 30-minute concert open to the public will start at 5:00 p.m. A free-will offering will be accepted.

The concert and workshops are co-sponsored by the Roanoke Valley Dulcimers. Students should email roano[email protected] to reserve a space for the July 24th classes. Additional information can also be obtained through this email address.