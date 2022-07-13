Advance Auto Parts Celebrates 90th Anniversary With EMS Partnership Announcement

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider, is celebrating its 90th year in business. As part of its commemoration of this milestone, a celebration was held today at Advance’s Roanoke store on 1010 13th Street SE, which was attended by members of Advance’s leadership team, Roanoke dignitaries and local first responders.

Advance has deep roots in Roanoke, as the city is home to two of the company’s original locations. Advance began in 1932 when Roanoke community leader Arthur Taubman purchased Advance Stores Company, a three-store chain of auto and home supply stores. Since then, Advance has expanded to become one of the largest automotive retailers in the country, operating more than 4,600 stores across North America.

Today, Roanoke remains an integral hub for the company. Over 900 employees based in the area support the company’s corporate functions, its many local stores and its Roanoke distribution center, which serves hundreds of retail locations.

“Advance is grateful to celebrate the significant milestone of 90 years in business,” said Tammy Finley, Advance’s executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary. “There is no better place than Roanoke to celebrate this occasion, where so many of our team members live and work, including myself. Roanoke is where our journey as a company began, and we are proud to continue our presence in this great city today. For generations, motorists in this community have trusted Advance for their automotive needs and we look forward to continuing to serve Roanoke for many years to come.”

The celebration also included partnership announcements between Advance, the Roanoke Police Department and the Roanoke Fire-EMS. Both departments received a gift card donation totaling $2,500. The donation to Roanoke Police Department aims to increase roadway safety for local motorists. When someone is dealing with an equipment issue such as a broken headlight or taillight, officers may give them a $25 Advance gift card, allowing them to fix the faulty equipment without incurring the cost of a citation.

Roanoke Fire-EMS will distribute $25 gift cards as recognition to citizens attending community-based activities, such as child safety seat installations, free smoke alarm giveaways, public education events and more.

Advance will continue to celebrate its 90th anniversary through its “Drive of Your Life” program. The brand is encouraging motorists across the country to submit their most memorable drives on Twitter, Instagram or Advanceiversary.com using the hashtag #DriveOfYourLifeContest for the opportunity to win a years’ worth of free gas from Shell and the potential to recreate their drive. Through this program, Advance will award free gas for a year to one motorist a day, from July 13-31, 2022.

– Information for this article Provided by Advance Auto