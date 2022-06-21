Weimer Named Executive Director of Roanoke Regional Initiatives

Scott Weimer has been named the executive director of Roanoke Regional Initiatives, a position he has held on an interim basis since 2020.

As a key member of the Outreach and International Affairs leadership team, Weimer will serve as chief administrator for the Virginia Tech Roanoke Center and the Center for Organizational and Technological Advancement (COTA).

Both centers provide educational opportunities through professional development and customized training. The Roanoke Center also supports several graduate programs, including ones focused on counselor education, educational leadership and policy studies, and local government management.

“It has been a privilege to serve as interim leader alongside a talented and dedicated team in the Roanoke region, and I am honored and excited to now assume the responsibilities of executive director on a full-time basis. This position provides an amazing platform to strengthen existing connections Virginia Tech has built among organizations in the region, to foster new initiatives through community-university partnerships, and facilitate lifelong learning opportunities for individuals living and working in the region,” Weimer said.

Weimer is a three-time Hokie, earning a bachelor’s degree in political science, an MBA, and a doctorate in public administration and public affairs. He has held a variety of roles within Outreach and International Affairs, including as director of Continuing and Professional Education from 2011-16. He has also taught graduate-level classes for the Center for Public Administration and Policy in the School of Public and International Affairs.

“Scott has had a long, successful career at Virginia Tech,” said Susan E. Short, associate vice president for engagement. “His significant experiences in partnering with academic, government, corporate, and nonprofit leaders will continue to enhance opportunities throughout the Roanoke region and the commonwealth. His business development skills combined with extensive external funding success will contribute to the diversification and expansion of our program portfolio.”

In addition to the Roanoke Center, Outreach and International Affairs operates Commonwealth Campus Centers in Richmond, Newport News, and Abingdon. For those seeking formal education, the centers’ programs can lead to certifications or even graduate degrees. Other offerings can help people start businesses, get ahead in the workplace, or simply pursue learning for the fun of it.

Located on the seventh floor of the Roanoke Higher Education Center, the Roanoke Center is within easy walking distance of the downtown market area’s bustling restaurants and shops. In addition to classrooms and offices, the center houses the Qualcomm Thinkabit Lab, which provides hands-on STEM learning for sixth-graders, and a counselor education suite that includes three clinic rooms where graduate students can participate in counseling sessions with clients while faculty members observe.

Kay Dunkley, former director of the Roanoke Center who is now executive director of the Roanoke Higher Education Center, praised Weimer as a keen collaborator and a great ambassador for Virginia Tech in the Roanoke region. “He understands the importance of linking education and training to meet the diverse needs of the workforce,” she said.

Weimer will also lead the Center for Organizational and Technological Advancement, which since 1994 has offered university-community engagement programs and leadership development opportunities. Its programs are offered at the historic Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center.

“The partnership with The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center Curio and Roanoke Regional Initiatives and COTA has a bright future with Scott Weimer as the new executive director,” said Brian Wells, the hotel’s general manager. “We look forward to collaborating on innovation in the short term as we look for areas to partner as change agents in meeting the needs of our conference and group clients in the long term.”