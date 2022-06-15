Roanoke City’s USDA Summer Food Program Aims To Fight Hunger

Roanoke Parks and Recreation is participating in the USDA Summer Food

Service Program. Meals will be provided to all children. Meals will be provided, on a first come, first-served basis, at the sites and times (Monday–Friday weekly) as follows:

Indian Rock Village June 21-August 12, 2022, 12:00-1:00 p.m.

(2034 Indian Village Lane)

Jamestown Place June 21-August 12, 2022, 12:00-1:00 p.m.

(1533 Pike Lane)

Landsdowne Park June 21-August 12, 2022, 12:00-1:00 p.m.

(2624 Salem Turnpike)

In addition, meals will be served at the following closed enrolled sites; meal

service at these sites is limited to children enrolled in the program:

Apple Ridge Farm June 27-August 4, 2022,

(Rt. 796, Copper Hill Rd.) 8:00-9:00 a.m.,12:00-1:00 p.m.

Eureka Recreation Center June 21-August 12, 2022,

(1529 Carroll Ave.) 8:00-9:00 a.m., 12:00-1:00 p.m.

Grandin Court Center June 21-August 12, 2022,

(2621 Barham Rd.) 8:00-9:00 a.m., 12:00-1:00 p.m.

Preston Park Center June 21-August 12, 2022,

(3137 Preston Ave.) 8:00-9:00 a.m., 12:00-1:00 p.m.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.