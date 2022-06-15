Father’s Day Is June 19–Some Recent Dad Stats

It’s time to pull your jokes out of the dad-a-base because Father’s Day is almost here!

According to a recent survey conducted by TopCashback.com, the USA’s most generous cash back site, 80 percent of Americans say their favorite part about Father’s Day is spending time with family.

The survey polled a cross-section of 1,850 adults, aged 18 and over.

Dad’s Day Decisions

Do you plan on celebrating Father’s Day this year?

Yes (75 percent)

No (25 percent)

With more than half of Americans (58 percent) planning on giving a gift to their father-figure(s), the top five gifts this year are:

Breakfast, lunch, brunch and/or dinner with family/friends (31 percent)

Gift card (29 percent)

Clothes/tie (28 percent)

Tools (20 percent)

Greeting card/acknowledgment I’m doing a good job (19 percent)

And dads/father-figures are seemingly on the same page with their number one answer:

What do you really want on your special day? (select all that apply) [top five responses]

Breakfast, lunch, brunch and/or dinner with family/friends (45 percent)

Experience [sporting event, concert, etc.] (25 percent)

Gift card (24 percent)

Technology [TV, phone, etc.] (20 percent)

Tools (19 percent)

Home is Where the Heart is

Out of the following, what would be your father-figure’s biggest pet peeve?

Leaving the lights on (27 percent)

Someone stealing the TV remote/changing the channel (21 percent)

Thermostat too high/low (20 percent)

Doors being kept open (17 percent)

Dirty dishes in the sink (15 percent)

Where does/did your father-figure spend most of their time in the house?

Living room/family room (38 percent)

Backyard (17 percent)

Anywhere as long as there’s a TV (15 percent)

Basement/garage (11 percent)

Home office (11 percent)

Kitchen (Seven percent)

Bathroom (One percent)

With 34 percent reporting that their father-figure(s) have/had a “man-cave” or something similar, here are the top five things found in this special space:

TV (57 percent)

Reclining chair (35 percent)

Crafting materials [wood, tools, scissors, etc.] (33 percent)

Refrigerator (25 percent)

Sports memorabilia (23 percent)

“Pop” Culture

Out of the following, which TV dad is your father-figure most like?

Tim Taylor [from Home Improvement ] (35 percent)

] (35 percent) Homer Simpson [from The Simpsons ] (18 percent)

] (18 percent) Danny Tanner [from Full House ] (16 percent)

] (16 percent) Jack Pearson [from This is Us ] (12 percent)

] (12 percent) Phil Banks [from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air ] (11 percent)

] (11 percent) Johnny Rose [from Schitt’s Creek] (Eight percent)

And while there’s plenty of “pop” culture out there, 59 percent of Americans say that “dad jokes” are their favorite dad-ism. However, a quarter of Americans prefer “dad style,” while 10 percent chose “dad dance moves” and six percent favor “dad bods.”