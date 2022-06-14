“Nationalism” Is Not A Dirty Word–It’s Reasonable Self-Preservation

Coming from Kurdistan region of Iraq as a political asylee, I completely understand the agony and suffering of those who are living under dictatorships or struggling in unstable countries which are ruled by tyrants and militias. Thousands or maybe millions of humans across the world desire and attempt to flee their respective countries seeking the freedom, peace, and economic stabilization that America represents. Those refugees see the USA as the haven and final destination for immigrants to settle in without the fear of being attacked. But the question is: actually how many people is America able to accept and embrace? And how many Americans should be sacrificed for others around the world while our own children, elderly, and working people are in need of help?

Today, as a naturalized American citizen, I am compelled to object to needlessly sacrificing American souls overseas in conflicts and wars. These endless conflicts cause unspeakable anguish for the spouses and parents who lost their loved ones in those horrific situations that bring nothing but pain and sorrow to Americans. American lives should not be devalued and manipulated to be sent across the world to fight in other nations’ conflicts.

Most of the politicians in Washington DC live sheltered lives with private security so they do not carry the burdens nor do they personally suffer from afflictions caused by the failures of our broken immigration system, unsecured southern borders, transgenderism issues, and wars, such as the most recent Ukraine-Russian War. Americans are being provoked to get involved in conflicts that physically and psychologically harm the lifestyles of every individual in the United States. Consider the meaningful Bible verse Galatians 5:26, “Let us not become conceited, provoking one another, envying one another.” In contrast to that uplifting message, we can see many the politicians across the nation provoking people.

It is political deception to profess concern about human rights and defending democracy across the world, while at the same time opposing secure the borders, delaying substantial measures to stop violence on the streets of American cities, supporting the abortion of unborn babies, and pouring funds into other nations’ banks while Americans are counting pennies to purchase their daily necessities.

To believe in nationalism is to support one’s nation, its interests, and adhere to its constitution. Such traits are part of one’s consciousness which connects him or her to the larger nation. Every nation claims nationalism, and citizens of foreigner countries are proud to be nationalists. As Americans, we ought to be proud of being part of this nation and to be an American nationalist.

Distinguishing between consciousness and emotions is the key to drawing a line and establishing a plan to stop our nation’s pain. We must set reasonable limits to stop overwhelming innocent people who are burdened by policies that benefit foreign nations but are paid for by Americans. For example, the approval of funding for a far-off war means spending American money, and most likely losing American soldiers, hence, more tears for the nation.

What does it take to identify key American interests and establish a policy that stops carelessly pouring funds across the world? And what does it take to value every American soul?

–Serwan Zangana