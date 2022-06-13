Virginia Museum of History & Culture, Reopens After $30 Million Renovation

The Virginia Museum of History & Culture (VMHC) has reopened after a landmark reimagining of the institution. Through its collection of more than nine million objects, renowned research library, galleries and public programs, VMHC shares the ever-evolving story of Virginia and the United States.

On opening weekend, over 4,000 visitors experienced a dramatically renewed, innovative and welcoming museum experience after the most extensive and transformative renovation in the institution’s nearly 200-year history. Designed to engage, inform and inspire, the renovated museum looks to open minds young and old, offer different perspectives and make connections between yesterday and today by presenting history through a fresh and accessible lens.

The VMHC staff welcome interviews about the renovations or exhibitions, and photos of the new building and exhibitions are available here (more photos available upon request): https://www.dropbox.com/sh/0qx04i6aei8bvra/AABaX0MsUA3JMHJ29AyrlhI6a?dl=0

In conjunction with its grand reopening, the Virginia Museum of History & Culture debuted multiple new exhibitions and galleries. Our Commonwealth, a marquee long-term exhibition, is the centerpiece of the Museum’s new offerings. It provides an in-depth, multi-sensory exploration through the five major regions of Virginia, featuring stories and artifacts from partner organizations and cultural institutions throughout the state — a unique approach to exhibition development.

Other exhibitions now on view include American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith, a Smithsonian-organized exhibit that dynamically brings the great American experiment of democracy to life; Treasures of Virginia, featuring remarkable objects associated with Virginians who, through extraordinary leadership and creativity, have worked to shape the future of both our state and our nation; Commonwealth Explorers, a new interactive learning space for the Museum’s youngest guests; and History Matters, an introductory exhibition that speaks to the ways history connects us all. The brand-new orientation theatre is screening Imagine Virginia, a spectacular 17-minute film highlighting indelible moments and scenes in Virginia history.

Visit VirginiaHistory.org for additional information or read the full fact sheet at https://www.dropbox.com/s/lcx541pbcs21fui/VMHC-reopening-factsheet-FINAL%204.14.22.docx?dl=0.