TSA at Roanoke-Blacksburg Airport, Strongly Encourages Travelers to “Know Before You Go”

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is prepared to handle an increase in the number of travelers who will be flying this summer out of Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport—even with anticipated passenger volume expected to return to near pre-pandemic levels.

“The recovery from the low travel volumes during the early days of the pandemic may require more patience and planning than was necessary before the pandemic, which includes the importance of arriving at the terminal well before a flight,” said Robin “Chuck” Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport.

The summer travel season, which extends beyond Labor Day weekend, should see a return to near pre-pandemic passenger volume nationwide.

However, passengers who haven’t traveled recently are somewhat “rusty” in terms of remembering security checkpoint protocols, especially when it comes to remembering not to place prohibited items in a carry-on bag. “Travelers play an important role in ensuring a smooth and efficient security checkpoint screening experience,” Burke said. “It starts with knowing what you should and should not pack in a carry-on bag.”

Advance planning and packing properly is key to a smooth security checkpoint experience. “We ask travelers do to their part by ensuring that they do not have any prohibited items with them at the checkpoint,” Burke said. “Our TSA officers are seeing a lot of oversized liquids, gels and aerosols at the security checkpoint, which results in more bag checks that can slow checkpoint lines.”

A lot of people haven’t traveled in a long time and they are either unfamiliar with or forgetful about what can and cannot go into a carry-on bag.

The most common prohibited items that travelers bring to checkpoints are liquids, gels and aerosols that are larger than the acceptable limit of 3.4 ounces—shampoo, toothpaste, beverages, sun block, hand lotion, face cream, shaving cream, mouthwash and other toiletries.

Each passenger may carry liquids, gels and aerosols that are 3.4 ounces (100 ml) or less through a checkpoint as long as those items fit into a one quart-sized, resealable bag. This is known as the 3-1-1 bag. Larger containers of liquids, gels and aerosols can be transported in checked baggage.