Hidden Valley Country Club Names New Director of Tennis

Hidden Valley Country Club welcomes Eduardo Rincon as its new Head Tennis Professional and Director of Tennis. Rincon comes to HVCC with over two decades of experience competing and coaching in NCAA tennis, most recently serving as assistant coach of the women’s team at Virginia Tech.

Prior to his time at Virginia Tech, Rincon was head coach of the men’s tennis program at Presbyterian College. He also served as Director of Tennis at Kennesaw State University where he coached both the men’s and women’s teams.

“We are pleased to welcome Eduardo to our team here at Hidden Valley,” said General Manager Paul Hassell. “Our tennis programs and the growth of the sport with our adult and junior players are sure to hit a new level under Eduardo’s direction and we feel fortunate to offer this high level coaching to our members. Eduardo will be a welcome addition to our club.”

As a player, Rincon spent seven years ranked on the ATP Tour and represented Colombia Davis Cup from 1997 – 2001. While attending Valdosta State, he achieved a No 1 ranking in singles and doubles in NCAA Division II and was an All-American in 2004 and 2005. He was inducted into the Valdosta State University Athletic Hall of Fame in 2011.