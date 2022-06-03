Del. Head Wins Chamber Of Commerce Free Enterprise Award

During the June 2 Virginia Health Care Conference in Richmond, the

Virginia Chamber of Commerce honored Delegate Chris Head (R-Botetourt/Roanoke) as a

recipient of its 2022 Free Enterprise Award.

This award recognizes legislators for their pro-business support during the 2022 General

Assembly session. Delegate Head was among the recipients honored today by the

Virginia Chamber for his efforts to advance legislation supporting health care for small

businesses.

Delegate Head had the following to say after receiving the Virginia Chamber’s 2022 Free

Enterprise Award:

“I’m honored to be recognized by the Virginia Chamber of Commerce

with their Free Enterprise Award. As a business owner myself, I know

first-hand the impact that laws and regulations can have on a

company’s fiscal health and on the economy as a whole. It is because

of this experience that I have made economic development, job

creation, and easing regulatory burden a cornerstone of my legislative

agenda ever since I entered the House of Delegates. I look forward to

continuing these efforts to make Virginia the best place for business.”

Due to redistricting, Del. Head has announced that he will next seek a seat in the State Senate.