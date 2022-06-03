Del. Head Wins Chamber Of Commerce Free Enterprise Award

During the June 2 Virginia Health Care Conference in Richmond, the
Virginia Chamber of Commerce honored Delegate Chris Head (R-Botetourt/Roanoke) as a
recipient of its 2022 Free Enterprise Award.
This award recognizes legislators for their pro-business support during the 2022 General
Assembly session. Delegate Head was among the recipients honored today by the
Virginia Chamber for his efforts to advance legislation supporting health care for small
businesses.
Delegate Head had the following to say after receiving the Virginia Chamber’s 2022 Free
Enterprise Award:
“I’m honored to be recognized by the Virginia Chamber of Commerce
with their Free Enterprise Award. As a business owner myself, I know
first-hand the impact that laws and regulations can have on a
company’s fiscal health and on the economy as a whole. It is because
of this experience that I have made economic development, job
creation, and easing regulatory burden a cornerstone of my legislative
agenda ever since I entered the House of Delegates. I look forward to
continuing these efforts to make Virginia the best place for business.”
Due to redistricting, Del. Head has announced that he will next seek a seat in the State Senate.