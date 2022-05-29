Blue Ridge Parkway Opens 2022 Season Memorial Day Weekend

Blue Ridge Parkway campgrounds, picnic areas, and visitor centers open with full services for the 2022 visitor season this weekend, and National Park Service managers want to take the opportunity to remind visitors that their actions while recreating along the Parkway can help them and other park visitors have a safe and memorable visit.

The Blue Ridge Parkway is one of the largest designed landscapes in the country, providing visitors with a wide variety of opportunities to experience southern Appalachian nature, history, and culture. The park’s drive-a-while, stop-a-while design enhances the experience; and whether at milepost 0 or 469, driving the scenic route, hiking a trail or taking in a concert or ranger program, Parkway officials remind visitors to have a plan and recreate responsibly. A complete schedule of open facilities is also available on the Parkway’s website

Multiple road projects are also underway this season, and as with any road project, motorists and park visitors must exercise caution and observe closures. The Parkway website and road status page are important planning tools that provide milepost by milepost status information daily with links to additional project information or detour maps where applicable.

In addition to previously announced projects for Laurel Fork Bridge, slope repairs, and completion of road projects in Roanoke, Virginia, visitors may experience intermittent or one lane closures related to additional paving projects in some NC overlooks, parking areas and picnic areas or preventative bridge maintenance work at several bridges in VA and NC.