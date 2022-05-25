Salem Native Serves The U.S. Navy in Nation’s Capital

A native of Salem, Virginia, is currently stationed in the nation’s capital serving with Naval Support Activity Washington. Petty Officer 2nd Class Whitney Hooker attended Rogers High School in Puyallup, Washington, and graduated in 2017. Today, Hooker uses skills and values she used growing up.

“Growing up I learned I would need to make sacrifices,” said Hooker.

This continues to help Hooker while serving in the military.

As the “Quarterdeck of the Navy” and the host of many of the Navy’s central efforts in support of warfighters around the world, Naval Support Activity Washington provides safety, security, and the best possible working environment to supported commanders and customers. Naval Support Activity Washington includes six installations: the Washington Navy Yard, Naval Support Facility Naval Research Laboratory, Naval Support Facility Suitland, Naval Support Facility U.S. Naval Observatory, Naval Support Facility Arlington, and Naval Support Facility Carderock.

The installations each have unique support missions and storied histories, For example, Washington Navy Yard is the Navy’s oldest Navy shore installation, and U.S. Naval Observatory houses the master clock which is the official source of the time for the Department of Defense and U.S. government, supporting public affairs, public works, public safety, community support, human resources, information technology, morale, welfare and recreation, supply, air and port operations, ceremonial support and environmental and safety.

Serving in the Navy means Hooker is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“The Navy protects the sea lines of communication and our way of life,” said Hooker.

With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.

Hooker and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

“I’m very proud of having been named Junior Sailor of the Quarter at my last command and then also at the next higher level of competition,” said Hooker.

As Hooker and other sailors continue to train and perform the missions they are tasked with, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“I’m serving my country and protecting our American values while offering religious services to sailors and Marines,” added Hooker.

By Alvin Plexico, Navy Office of Community Outreach