“Hustle” Fundraiser Will Help Men and Women Living on the Streets in Roanoke

In an effort to continue offering services, including showers, laundry and housing

assistance, to the men and women living on the streets of the Roanoke Valley, The Least of These Ministry (TLOT) is hosting the 5th annual Hustle for the Homeless 5K on Saturday, May 21. The purpose of the Hustle for the Homeless is two-fold,” says TLOT founder Dawn Sandoval. “The first purpose is to create awareness for the issue of homelessness in the Roanoke Valley. The second is to raise money so we can continue offering resources to our unsheltered friends and hopefully help them find affordable housing.”

The Hustle for the Homeless begins at 8:00am sharp on 321 Marshall Avenue, near First Baptist Church and takes participants through the streets of Downtown Roanoke, passing several historical landmarks along the way. Runners and walkers are encouraged to participate. A virtual option is also available.



Online registration is just $30 per person if done by Friday, May 20. Day of and onsite registration goes up to $40. For competitive runners, awards will be presented to the top three finishing males and the top three finishing females. Age group awards will also be presented. To register, visit the event website .