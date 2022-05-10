VA Tech Graduate Tackles FIVE Degrees in FIVE Years

Schloer’s au pair growing up was from Costa Rica, so speaking Spanish was already part of her childhood. She values the ability to converse with people in other languages and has participated in the study abroad program to immerse herself in more Spanish-speaking cultures. While in Costa Rica, she even gave an engineering-related presentation in Spanish.

“It was really cool to bring my passion for engineering into my world of studying abroad,” she said. “It also showed me the importance of being able to translate engineering work into other languages.”

Within the next year, Schloer will also add two graduate degrees to her three undergraduate diplomas, having also capitalized on Virginia Tech’s accelerated master’s program to get graduate credit for many of her undergraduate courses.

Personal connections

The support Schloer has received from those closest to her has helped her become the person she is, strong and capable of handling a heavier class load than most of her peers. Of those people, she especially credits her father, a software engineer, for supporting her.

Growing up, she and her father would often engage in small projects together. The two built a mechanical keyboard shortly before she left for college, which equipped her with skills such as soldering. A 3D printer built by her father became the printer she used to create parts for the microgravity simulator that won the science fair award. She still calls on his expertise, especially when working on projects in his field.

“I can remember a distinct moment this semester when my senior design team got caught up on this code bug for hours and hours,” said Schloer. “I called my dad, and immediately after describing the issue, he knew how to debug the code. I don’t think there will ever be a time in the future where I don’t call my dad for help with some project because he always seems to know the solution.”

Her mother, also a software engineer, passed away at the end of Schloer’s first year at Virginia Tech. This was a difficult period for her family, but the legacy of her mother remains one of the best motivators as she looks to the future.

“She was a great role model for me in the STEM industry,” said Schloer. “She was a woman in the STEM field, one of very few, and she was a powerhouse. She was breaking the gender pay gap, she was intelligent, and she knew it.”

Schloer’s history with Northrop Grumman also comes courtesy of her mother, reaching back to Schloer’s earliest days. This connection unveiled in living color while she was at the Dulles Northrop Grumman building.

“When my mom was about my age in her young 20s, she actually worked for Northrop Grumman,” she said. “I was a baby, and I went to day care there every day. It’s kind of crazy now to walk into the same building where I’m working and know that I used to go to day care there.”

Schloer defines herself comfortably as an overachiever, and achieving five degrees in five years is concrete evidence of that. When she looks back on the last four years, though, the personal connections she has made are the factors that bring it all together and help her find balance. On weekends, she joins friends to traverse local hiking trails, get outdoors, and reset. These times of reflection have helped her keep her perspective and a healthy balance between work and life.

“Getting five degrees in five years has definitely been a bit of a challenge,” she said. “There definitely have been times when I’ve gotten stressed about the boatloads of work and extracurriculars, but I don’t think there’s ever been a time that I’ve regretted doing all the work that I’ve been doing. I really enjoy having such a well-rounded education.”