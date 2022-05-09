8th Annual GAUNTLET Graduation and Awards Ceremony to Be Held

Virginia’s largest business program and competition, the GAUNTLET is preparing for the 8th Annual Award Ceremony to recognize the region’s most innovative and diverse group of entrepreneurs across the Roanoke Valley, Shenandoah Valley, and Southside.

The 2022 GAUNTLET Business Program and Competition has been extremely fierce this year. The program attracted a record 153 entrepreneurs. Following 10 weeks of business training, customer discovery and working with mentors/industry experts from across the state, 80 entrepreneurs representing 66 businesses moved forward to compete for their piece of over $300,000 in cash and in-kind prizes.

The GAUNTLET Business Program and Competition, powered by The Advancement Foundation, builds strong entrepreneurial ecosystems for communities. This strategic and proven initiative provides clear pathways for entrepreneurs to apply critical business training, access industry expertise, ignites innovation, accelerates business growth and leverages critical capital resources.

The Gauntlet inspires innovation and confidence from main street to high growth companies. This class of entrepreneurs represent the regions bright economic future.

The Awards Ceremony on May 25th at 6:00pm at the Vinton War Memorial. To meet the entrepreneurs in person, please come at 5:30pm to the Entrepreneur Showcase featuring display tables of the competing businesses’ products and innovations.

RSVP use this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/317650179237

For more information about The GAUNTLET vsit www.TheAdvancementFoundation.org.